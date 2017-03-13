CVS Health says Amgen data may increa...

CVS Health says Amgen data may increase eligible patients by millions

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troyen Brennan said on Friday that new data from Amgen Inc about heart drug Repatha will need to be reviewed first by heart experts and associations, but that it could increase the number of patients eligible for the treatments four times over. Brennan said in an interview that roughly 1 million people had been considered to be helped by the drug, but that the new data appears to show that it would be helpful for about 4 million people.

