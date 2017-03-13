CVS Health says Amgen data may increase eligible patients by millions
CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troyen Brennan said on Friday that new data from Amgen Inc about heart drug Repatha will need to be reviewed first by heart experts and associations, but that it could increase the number of patients eligible for the treatments four times over. Brennan said in an interview that roughly 1 million people had been considered to be helped by the drug, but that the new data appears to show that it would be helpful for about 4 million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|53 min
|Sandra
|2,654
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|20
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC