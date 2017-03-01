CT Apartment Fire Displaces Dozens
March 05--Dozens of people were displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a 135-unit apartment building on Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Several people also suffered burns in the fire and at least one was transferred to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.
