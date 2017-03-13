Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director A...

Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein Sells 1,775 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $346,355.75.

