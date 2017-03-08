Construction worker falls from scaffolding at Auburn University
He was treated on the scene by paramedics and transferred to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for his injuries. According to workers on the site, which is managed by Whatley Construction LLC, a piece of scaffolding broke, which led to the fall.
