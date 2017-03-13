Conn. pharmaceutical company to lay o...

Conn. pharmaceutical company to lay off more than 200

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

The New Haven Register reports that a spokeswoman for Alexion Pharmaceuticals said Monday that the 210 layoffs represent about 7 percent of Alexion's 3,000-person workforce. The biopharmaceutical company, which makes drugs to treat rare diseases, says the move aims to help position the company for "sustainable, long-term growth."

