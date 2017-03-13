Company to pay $1.8M to settle claims of overbilling
The U.S. Department of Justice says a Massachusetts company has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims it overbilled the federal government. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. was accused of violating the False Claims Act on contracts with the National Institutes of Health.
