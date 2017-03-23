Community survey gives snapshot of Pa...

Community survey gives snapshot of Palo Alto perception on youth suicide

Barbara Best, left, shares concerns and feedback she's heard from parents in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's year-long epidemiological investigation on youth suicide in Santa Clara County, which found rates in Palo Alto to be highest in the county. Project Safety Net organized a community forum on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, so the public has a chance to ask questions about the CDC report and discuss next steps with panelists.

