Community survey gives snapshot of Palo Alto perception on youth suicide
Barbara Best, left, shares concerns and feedback she's heard from parents in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's year-long epidemiological investigation on youth suicide in Santa Clara County, which found rates in Palo Alto to be highest in the county. Project Safety Net organized a community forum on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, so the public has a chance to ask questions about the CDC report and discuss next steps with panelists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|3 hr
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|11 hr
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Mar 21
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC