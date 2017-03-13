Cholesterol drug cuts heart risks, spurs new debate on cost
This undated image provided by Amgen Inc. shows the drug Repatha. The medicine cut the chances of having a heart attack or some other serious problems by 15 to 20 percent in a big study of people at high risk for those problems, released Friday, March 17, 2017, at an American College of Cardiology conference in Washington.
