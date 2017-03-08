Children infected with E. coli in soy nut butter outbreak
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports neither sibling in Clackamas County had to be hospitalized, according to Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director of acute and communicable disease at the Oregon Public Health Division. The outbreak has spread to nine states, affecting 16 people.
