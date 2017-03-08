Chefs will get creative to help Minis...

Chefs will get creative to help Ministry with Community fight hunger

Read more: MLive.com

Participating restaurants and organizations include Arcadia Ales, Bravo!, Bronson Methodist Hospital, 1858 Timeless Catering, Central City Tap House, One Well Brewing, Principle, Pretty Lake Camp, The Union Cabert & Grille and Zazios. Competitors will be assisted by local celebrities serving as sous chefs and will have 45 minutes to create and deliver all three courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

