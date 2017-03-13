CDC: Native Hawaiians and pacific islanders may be at increased risk of serious health issues
Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders may be at increased risk of a number of health hazards, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics said Wednesday. That group was analyzed as a single category with Asians by the CDC until 1997, and in 2014, the agency put out its first survey focused solely on the health of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
