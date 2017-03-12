Brokers Set Expectations for Cohen & ...

Brokers Set Expectations for Cohen & Steers, Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. - Equities researchers at Gabelli dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cohen & Steers in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Chicago, IL

