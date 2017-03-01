Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The next quarterly dividend will be payable on May 1, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2017. The directors also declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents per share on the $2.00 Convertible Preferred Stock of the corporation, payable June 1, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2017.

