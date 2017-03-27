Bridgeport Hospital expands presence in city's East End
Dr. Charles Morgan, Bridgeport Hospital's chairman of psychiatry, talks to Director of Psychiatry Services Dr. Patricia Rizzi and REACH Supervisor Lorri Lea in front of a mural created by patients and staff in the "sun room" at the REACH program's new space on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport. less Dr. Charles Morgan, Bridgeport Hospital's chairman of psychiatry, talks to Director of Psychiatry Services Dr. Patricia Rizzi and REACH Supervisor Lorri Lea in front of a mural created by patients and ... more BRIDGEPORT - The youth activity and meeting rooms at the Bridgeport Hospital REACH program's new space on Barnum Avenue have names like hope, heart, peace and freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|16 hr
|General Zod
|34
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC