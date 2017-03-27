Bridgeport Hospital expands presence ...

Bridgeport Hospital expands presence in city's East End

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Dr. Charles Morgan, Bridgeport Hospital's chairman of psychiatry, talks to Director of Psychiatry Services Dr. Patricia Rizzi and REACH Supervisor Lorri Lea in front of a mural created by patients and staff in the "sun room" at the REACH program's new space on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport. less Dr. Charles Morgan, Bridgeport Hospital's chairman of psychiatry, talks to Director of Psychiatry Services Dr. Patricia Rizzi and REACH Supervisor Lorri Lea in front of a mural created by patients and ... more BRIDGEPORT - The youth activity and meeting rooms at the Bridgeport Hospital REACH program's new space on Barnum Avenue have names like hope, heart, peace and freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 16 hr General Zod 34
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Thu Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC