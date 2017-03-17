Bridgeport gun shot victim drives himself to hospital
According to the Bridgeport Police Department, an unidentified 20-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Denver Court at 3 a.m. The victim was able to drive his own car to the Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. If you have seen anything or have any important information to add to this investigation, please call the Bridgeport Police Department at 576 - 8477.
#1 1 hr ago
Out at 3am??!!!
On that little side street....something isn't right
