There are on the WTNH story from 12 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport gun shot victim drives himself to hospital. In it, WTNH reports that:

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, an unidentified 20-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Denver Court at 3 a.m. The victim was able to drive his own car to the Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. If you have seen anything or have any important information to add to this investigation, please call the Bridgeport Police Department at 576 - 8477.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.