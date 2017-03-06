Boston Medical Center receives $25M gift
Boston Medical Center has received a $25 million gift that it will use to combat the growing public health crisis stemming from opioid drug addiction. The Boston Globe reports that the largest donation in hospital history will help establish the Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine, named after billionaire investor John Grayken and his wife, Eilene.
