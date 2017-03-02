BioScrip Raises Approximately $5 mill...

BioScrip Raises Approximately $5 million in Private Placement of Common Stock

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

BioScrip, Inc. , a leading national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement on March 1, 2017, for the sale of an aggregate of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,070,780 in a private placement transaction to Venor Capital Management LP and affiliated funds . The purchase price for each Share was $1.5366, which was negotiated between the Company and the Purchasers based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market on March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Feb 16 Brynne 147
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC