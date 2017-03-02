BioScrip Raises Approximately $5 million in Private Placement of Common Stock

BioScrip, Inc. , a leading national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement on March 1, 2017, for the sale of an aggregate of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,070,780 in a private placement transaction to Venor Capital Management LP and affiliated funds . The purchase price for each Share was $1.5366, which was negotiated between the Company and the Purchasers based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market on March 1, 2017.

