BioScrip Raises Approximately $5 million in Private Placement of Common Stock
BioScrip, Inc. , a leading national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement on March 1, 2017, for the sale of an aggregate of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,070,780 in a private placement transaction to Venor Capital Management LP and affiliated funds . The purchase price for each Share was $1.5366, which was negotiated between the Company and the Purchasers based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market on March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Feb 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC