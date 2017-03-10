BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Prices Publi...

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,294,118 shares of its common stock, offered at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering to BioCryst are expected to be $45.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioCryst.

