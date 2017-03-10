BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,294,118 shares of its common stock, offered at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering to BioCryst are expected to be $45.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioCryst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.