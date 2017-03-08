BASi Names Philip A. Downing Senior V...

BASi Names Philip A. Downing Senior Vice President of Preclinical Services

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. today announced that Philip A. Downing has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Preclinical Services. "Philip has demonstrated the ability to cultivate a strong, capable team fostered by a customer-first culture that is driving continued success in top line growth, quality standards and on time delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... 3 hr Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mon Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC