B.C. law firm reaches $6.2M settlement in class action against GlaxoSmithKline
A proposed settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges her daughter suffered a birth defect after she was prescribed the anti-depressant Paxil during pregnancy. Rosenberg Law, a Vancouver firm that filed the class-action lawsuit involving about 50 mothers and their children, says it has reached a $6.2-million settlement with GlaxoSmithKline Inc. In a statement, the company says it has agreed in principle to settle the lawsuit but it does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC