B.C. law firm reaches $6.2M settlement in class action against GlaxoSmithKline

A proposed settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges her daughter suffered a birth defect after she was prescribed the anti-depressant Paxil during pregnancy. Rosenberg Law, a Vancouver firm that filed the class-action lawsuit involving about 50 mothers and their children, says it has reached a $6.2-million settlement with GlaxoSmithKline Inc. In a statement, the company says it has agreed in principle to settle the lawsuit but it does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

