Ashaiman youth fight private developer

Some angry youth of Ashaiman have vowed to lose their lives rather than allow a private developer, Murphy Homes to take over a parcel of land in Ashaiman for its commercial residential purposes. According to the youth, they are prepared to do everything possible to ensure that the private developer does not possess the land in question which is alleged to have been dubiously handed over to the Ghana Free Zones Board by the Tema Development Corporation .

