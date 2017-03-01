Ashaiman youth fight private developer

Ashaiman youth fight private developer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Some angry youth of Ashaiman have vowed to lose their lives rather than allow a private developer, Murphy Homes to take over a parcel of land in Ashaiman for its commercial residential purposes. According to the youth, they are prepared to do everything possible to ensure that the private developer does not possess the land in question which is alleged to have been dubiously handed over to the Ghana Free Zones Board by the Tema Development Corporation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) 6 hr Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC