Ashaiman youth fight private developer
Some angry youth of Ashaiman have vowed to lose their lives rather than allow a private developer, Murphy Homes to take over a parcel of land in Ashaiman for its commercial residential purposes. According to the youth, they are prepared to do everything possible to ensure that the private developer does not possess the land in question which is alleged to have been dubiously handed over to the Ghana Free Zones Board by the Tema Development Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Feb 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC