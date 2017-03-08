Apricus Biosciences Announces Sale of Ex-U.S. Vitaros Assets and Rights to Ferring Pharmaceuticals
SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2017 -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that it completed the sale to Ferring International Center S.A. of Apricus' ex-U.S. assets and rights related to Vitaros , Apricus' on-demand topical cream indicated for the treatment of patients with erectile dysfunction pursuant to a definitive agreement with Ferring. Ferring is Apricus' existing commercialization partner for Vitaros in Latin America and certain parts of Europe and Asia.
