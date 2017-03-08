Apricus Biosciences Announces Sale of...

Apricus Biosciences Announces Sale of Ex-U.S. Vitaros Assets and Rights to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2017 -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that it completed the sale to Ferring International Center S.A. of Apricus' ex-U.S. assets and rights related to Vitaros , Apricus' on-demand topical cream indicated for the treatment of patients with erectile dysfunction pursuant to a definitive agreement with Ferring. Ferring is Apricus' existing commercialization partner for Vitaros in Latin America and certain parts of Europe and Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... 19 hr Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC