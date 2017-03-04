Amedisys' (AMED) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.
's stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.
