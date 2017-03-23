There are on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled After Trump rally, equity investors move into healthcare, retailers. In it, Reuters reports that:

High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains. Fund managers from Poplar Forest, Parnassus Investments and Brandes Investment Partners are among the 2017 Lipper Award winners who are concerned about the high valuation of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.