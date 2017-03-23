After Trump rally, equity investors move into healthcare, retailers
There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled After Trump rally, equity investors move into healthcare, retailers. In it, Reuters reports that:
High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains. Fund managers from Poplar Forest, Parnassus Investments and Brandes Investment Partners are among the 2017 Lipper Award winners who are concerned about the high valuation of the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Well yeah. If Trump's health scare plan passes, insurance company will be making record profits again. Funeral Homes are expecting a large increase in business and may also be a good investment.
No sense in missing a gravy train if the dismantling of ACA take place. Move some of your accumulated saving into healthcare investment opportunities.
Stash lots of idle money on insurance companies and reap the rewards.
Usual GOP BS. Right to life as long as you are healthy and don't need expensive healthcare.
The GOP goal is to make it such that the poor will have to seek a career in the military to earn a living and receive basic benefits like health care.
This is how the third world gets to be a third world economy.
Invest in war and nothing else.
Thanks a lot Bernie or Bust jerks, for your refusal to vote for Hillary.
Hope you are happy, because not voting for POTUS Was essentially allowing a Monster in Chief taking the helm.
He has cost us the environment, economy, health care, and dignity of the office of the President of the United States.
Are you happy? Or you wanted this Trump nut because you need a daily dose of outrage so you have a reason to protest?
Loved Bernie, but many of his followers were buttheads! They are the reason we are experiencing this crap called a Trump Administration. More like a house of horrors.
They wanted a Troll-in-Chief, but what they got was a coup by the military-industrial-secrecy complex, funded largely by Singer, the Koch brothers, and the Mercers. Ill Duce Trump is almost incidental to how this will all unfold.
