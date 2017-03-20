A small drug company that's trying to make cancer treatments safer...
CytomX, a biotech that's developing safer ways to administer cancer immunotherapies, just got another $200 million from drug giant Bristol-Myers Squibb. Bristol-Myers has two drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, that are a part of a new class of cancer treatments called cancer immunotherapy that harness the body's immune system to go after cancer.
