83-year old allegedly steals ambulance, drives home
An 83-year-old New York man checked himself out of a hospital in the middle of the night Tuesday and then allegedly stole an ambulance to get home, WNBC reported. Donald Winkler of Merrick reportedly was unhappy with the treatment he had received after being admitted to Nassau University Medical Center last week, so at 1 a.m. Tuesday he checked himself out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|13 hr
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Thu
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Mar 21
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC