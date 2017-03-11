6 Madison schools test positive for lead in drinking water
District facilities manager Chad Wiese tells the Wisconsin State Journal the district tested drinking fountains at East High School, Blackhawk and Sherman Middle schools, and Gompers, Lapham and Lowell Elementary schools. All of the schools had at least one fountain with lead levels higher than the national standard of 15 parts per billion.
