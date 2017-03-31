31 Greenwich-affiliated docs cited for excellence
Thirty-one Greenwich Hospital-affiliated physicians and nearly 300 throughout Yale New Haven Health have been selected by their colleagues to be included in Connecticut Magazine's 2017 Top Doctors listing. "Our exceptional medical staff - comprised of physicians and surgeons known for their expertise as well as their bedside manner - enables Greenwich Hospital to provide our patients and the community with the highest level of care across many specialties," said Norman G. Roth , president of Greenwich Hospital.
