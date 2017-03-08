3 girls in burn unit, firefighter in critical condition following Harrisburg fire
Harrisburg officials announced Saturday that three female victims are in Lehigh Valley burn center following a fire on Lexington Street on Friday. A firefighter also is in Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in critical condition after his vehicle was T-boned while he was responding to the fire.
