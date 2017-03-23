2nd person dies from injuries in Ranc...

2nd person dies from injuries in Rancho Cucamonga crash on 210 Freeway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A passenger, Claudia Flores-Orantes, 20, of Rialto was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, where she died at 5:45 p.m. Friday, the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that a Moreno Valley woman was driving a silver Chrysler Sebring east an unknown speed when, for an unknown reason, she veered right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Mar 21 Victor Hugo 26
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC