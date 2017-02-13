Women in academic cardiology are significantly less likely to be full professors
The first study to evaluate sex differences in academic ranking among academic cardiologists has found that women were significantly less likely than men to be full professors, even when adjusting for factors such as age, years of experience and research productivity that are traditionally associated with academic rank. The report from investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital has ben published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation .
