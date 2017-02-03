Update 1-Chinese fintech firm Wangjin...

Update 1-Chinese fintech firm Wangjin Holdings plans $500 mln HK Ipo in 2017-Ifr

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Guangdong Wangjin Holdings Technology, which builds and operates online finance platforms for Chinese banks and insurers, plans to raise at least $500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2017, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are leading the IPO plan, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC