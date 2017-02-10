Two hospitalized with burns after downtown apartment building fire
Six people were injured this morning in a fire at a downtown apartment building, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials. Two people were taken to University Medical Center with burns and four others were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of the fire at 624 Stewart Ave., behind the Gold Spike, fire officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC