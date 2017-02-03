Triple A spreads fall on Octagon's CL...

Triple A spreads fall on Octagon's CLO to offset loan repricing wave

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track. The New York-based manager's US$611.5m CLO includes a US$390m Triple A slice that pays investors 132bp plus Libor, sources said, one of the lowest Triple A spreads since the third quarter of 2013, when some senior tranches priced at 130bp or lower, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC