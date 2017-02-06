These 2 Factors Sent Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Tumbling by 16% in January
Once again, the reason for the company's weak share price can be traced solely to blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Opdivo. The worst of it for Bristol-Myers Squibb and its shareholders came on Jan. 20, when the company announced that it would not try for an accelerated approval in first-line non-small cell lung cancer with its combination therapy of Opdivo and Yervoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC