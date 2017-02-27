The quest to find new drugs to treat Alzheimer's just suffered another blow

Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease. Accera's AC-1204 failed to induce a statistically significant improvement in symptoms versus a placebo in patients with a mild-to-moderate form of the disease, the company said.

