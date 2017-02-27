Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estim...

Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings. The third largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, which had long-term debt of about $15 billion as of Dec. 31, has been cutting costs and selling hospitals, focusing on raising its hospital unit margins to turn its business around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting 16 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Feb 16 Brynne 147
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC