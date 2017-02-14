Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Sh...

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Shares Bought by Rudman Errol M

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Rudman Errol M raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 1,602.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 189,100 shares during the period.

