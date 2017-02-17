Scientists highlight deadly health risks of climate change
The future is expected to hold more deadly heat waves, the fast spread of certain infectious diseases and catastrophic food shortages. These events could cause premature deaths - and they're all related to climate change, according to a panel of experts who gathered at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday for the Climate & Health Meeting.
