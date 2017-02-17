Scientists highlight deadly health ri...

Scientists highlight deadly health risks of climate change

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The future is expected to hold more deadly heat waves, the fast spread of certain infectious diseases and catastrophic food shortages. These events could cause premature deaths - and they're all related to climate change, according to a panel of experts who gathered at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday for the Climate & Health Meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) 2 hr Human 84
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Thu Brynne 147
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Thu Fed up resident 7
News Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15) Feb 6 Hiker Phart 23
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC