'Safe' NASDAQ Index Dividend Dog Gains Led By Western Digital, Mattel, & Gilead For February
Those 47 were tagged "safe" with current cash to cover dividends. Top 10 "safe" February NASDAQ Index annual yields ranged 2.69% to 5.9% from WDC; INTC; MXIM; GILD; PAYX; CA; CSCO; QCOM; STX; MAT.
