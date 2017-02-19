Rufa Mae Quinto welcomes baby girl
MANILA. Ruffa Mae Quinto gave birth to a baby girl on Friday evening. Quinto and husband Trevor Magallanes welcomed their first child, Alexandria Athena Magallanes, on Friday evening, February 17 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
