Roche's Renal Success Spells Danger For All-Comer Studies

Patient selection by PD-L1 status could be necessary for developing checkpoint inhibitors in first-line renal cell carcinoma, if data from Roche's phase II Immotion-150 study presented at Asco-GU over the weekend have a read-across to similarly acting agents. The results show that Tecentriq plus Avastin only beat Sutent in PD-L1 expressers, and fortuitously Roche is recruiting exactly the same patient group into its large registration trial.

