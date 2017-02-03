Red hats from newborns at Greenwich Hospital
Newborns at Greenwich Hospital will wear red knitted hats in February to raise awareness about heart disease and congenital heart defects through the American Heart Association 's Little Hats, Big Hearts program. Greenwich Hospital is among the hundreds of hospitals nationwide participating in Little Hats, Big Hearts to celebrate American Heart Month.
