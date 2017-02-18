Police: Man burned own store, painted racist graffiti as cover
Police have arrested the owner of a local liquor store who they said set fire to the building and used racial slurs and swastikas to cover up his crime. Scott Young , the owner of Rooster Wine and Liquor store on South Main Street, was arrested Thursday shortly after he was released from the Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, where he was being treated for an illness unrelated to the crime.
