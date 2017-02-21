Pfizer Prices $1,065,000,000 Debt Offering
This offering is expected to be sold to professional institutional investors in Taiwan, with application to be made to list the notes on the Taipei Exchange. Pfizer intends to use the net offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.
