Penn State students raise $10 million-plus in dance marathon
" Hundreds of hardy Penn State students raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon. The $10,045,478.44 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Human
|86
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC