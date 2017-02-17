OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Director Stephen S. Phd Tang Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.
