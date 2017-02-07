new Johns Hopkins to share surgical methods with 750 hospitals
The Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality has been awarded a $16 million contract to improve outcomes and experiences of surgery patients across the country. The Baltimore Sun reports doctors at Johns Hopkins Medicine will share with 750 other hospitals how they provide care to surgical patients in an effort to improve outcomes and reduce risks to patients.
