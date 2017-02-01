New doctor at children's unit of Greenwich Hospital
Kathleen Corbin, MD, a pediatric rheumatologist, has joined the medical staff of the Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center at Greenwich Hospital. Dr. Corbin specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of joint, bone and muscle disorders in children.
