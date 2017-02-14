Nativity and ethnicity may influence quality of breast cancer care
Doctors may diagnose breast cancer later and be less likely to offer needed radiation for Hispanic immigrants than for Hispanic women born in the U.S. and white women, a recent study suggests. The results indicate that disparities in care and biases that influence treatment may be based not just on immigration status but also on race, said senior study author Dr. David Chang of Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
